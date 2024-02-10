ABC-7 First Alert: Cooler temps and rain mix kicks off Super bowl weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First alert as a storm system increases winds, drops temps, and gives us the chance for some snow flurries in the area.

Light rain kicks off about mid day and into Saturday evening. We could see that rain transitions into snow flurries early Sunday morning. Likely nothing will stick.

We will see mostly mountain accumulations.

Waking up for Super Bowl Sunday temperatures will be below normal. Wind chills will make temperatures feel like they're in the teens.

The system will push east of us with mostly cloudy skies tomorrow. Clouds will begin gradually decreasing to our west.