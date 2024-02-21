Skip to Content
ABC First Alert: Windy Wednesday; gusts expected to reach 45 MPH

today at 7:29 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the strong winds that will reach the Borderland later this afternoon.

A Pacific Storm system is going to sweep through the area today. Winds will intensify as a result between the hours of 12-6. We could see wind gusts reach 45 MPH or higher.

We will also see some patchy blowing dusts in some areas with reduced visibility to 2 miles and even 1/2 a mile in some sports.

Stay safe on the roads!

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

