ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now, extreme wind event Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for an extreme wind event coming Tuesday.

For now we are seeing calm comfortable conditions for your Friday and heading into this weekend.

Today we will see mostly clear skies with a high expected in the upper 60s and an overnight low in the mid 40s.

Temperatures warm up for the weekend and start off the work week.

The extreme wind event hits the Borderland Tuesday with wind gusts expected to reach 60 MPH.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

