ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Conditions Expected Next Week

Happy Saturday! While this weekend will see warm temperatures, clouds will increase by Sunday.

Near-record high temperatures are anticipated on Sunday and Monday, with very windy conditions forecasted for the start of the week.

Midweek may bring light lowland rain or high mountain snow showers, with temperatures slightly below average.

However, by the week's end, above-average temperatures are expected to return.

Today promises beautiful weather, with mostly clear skies, warming temperatures, and light winds.

However, beginning Sunday, active weather patterns are expected to persist through the week.

An upper-level ridge on Sunday will precede a series of troughs moving across the region, bringing high clouds and near-record temperatures.

By Monday, a zonal flow pattern will set up, resulting in moderately windy conditions on both Monday and Tuesday.