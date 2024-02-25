ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Strong winds Monday and Tuesday

Happy Sunday to the Borderland! We are under an ABC-7 First Alert as our Storm Track Weather Team continues to track strong winds.

For today, the Borderland saw spring-like temperatures. We officially tied the daily record high of 83!

Tonight we will drop down into the 40s and 50s.

Likewise, we will see a little bit of the same as today as we will warm right back up with temperatures topping out in the 80s. It will be windy Monday evening with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

This coming Tuesday, we will see the strongest winds. The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a High Wind Watch that will go into effect Tuesday morning for much of the area. Wind gusts could get up to 65 miles per hour in the afternoon hours.

Also on Tuesday, the Borderland may see a chance of lowland rain and mountain snow. The totals are not looking too promising.

Behind this wind, we will have a cold front drop into the area which will cool us down to slightly below-normal temperatures, but looking into next weekend we warm back up.