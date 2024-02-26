Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Windy dusty Monday; High wind advisory Tuesday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:26 AM
Published 5:55 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds that are expected to pick up today and intensify for your Tuesday.

Today we are anticipating breezy to windy conditions with wind gusts peaking at 35-45 MPH. Blowing patchy dust will also pick up after 11am.

A high is expected to reach 80 with an overnight low in the 40s.

At 11 PM we will enter a High Wind Warning with winds strengthening further for your Tuesday. Wind gusts expected between 50-60 MPH. Tuesday temps drop about 10 degrees.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

