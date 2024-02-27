ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds blowing dust today, rain chances Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for winds and blowing dust set to pick up this afternoon.

Monday we had breezy to windy conditions today those conditions intensify into strong winds.

El Paso County is under a High Warning till 11PM tonight. Las Cruces is under a Wind Advisory till 11PM.

Winds are expected to pick up between 12-7PM with blowing dust and sand being a factor between the hours of 12-6PM.

Winds become breezy by tomorrow morning. Then we introduce rain chances into our forecast with a 50% chance of rain.