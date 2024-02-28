ABC-7 First Alert: Wednesday rain chances and cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert Wednesday not for the winds but for the rain chances.

Wind gust peaked at 67 MPH on Tuesday but those winds have calmed down to a breeze for today.

What has increased today is our rain chances. They are up at about 60%. Clouds are expected to continue to develop over the next few hours with chances for rainfall beginning late afternoon. Early models suggest across the region we could see anywhere from 0.10 to 0.75 of an inch. Thursday rain chances drop to 20%.

We will also see a cooler day today as we experience another temperature drop with a high expected to reach the low 60s in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Temperatures warm in time for the weekend.