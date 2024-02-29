Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Rain chances drop Thursday temps still cool for now

today at 6:04 AM
Published 5:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After rainfall last night and early Thursday morning the moisture continues to move to the east of us. We are waking up to cool temperatures but are looking towards a warm up very soon.

We did have some rain chances in our forecast for your early Thursday morning. Moisture has already exited the area for today with rain chances dropping for the rest of your Thursday.

Today we will continue to see cool temperatures and gradual cloud clearing.

Temperatures will begin to warm by the weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

