Warmer, dry weekend ahead; wind advisory for Sacramento Mountains

Good morning and happy Saturday! Get ready for warmer, dry weather this weekend, with lowland highs in the lower 70s—just slightly above normal for the start of March.

Winds will pick up this afternoon due to a polar jet streak over the central Rockies and a strong surface pressure gradient across the High Plains. Expect west-southwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, with peak gusts around 30 mph.

The Sacramento Mountains will experience increased winds overnight into Sunday, with gusts possibly reaching 40-50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for these areas.

Sunday will see windy conditions, potentially stronger than Saturday, but no major lowland wind concerns. Patchy blowing dust may occur on Sunday due to nearby dry playas.