Windy conditions and chance of precipitation ahead

Published 5:21 AM

Good morning and happy Sunday. Today, expect windy conditions with possible patchy blowing dust along the I-10 corridor and east of White Sands.

Winds will linger through midweek, becoming breezy. By Thursday night, a disturbance will bring a chance of precipitation through Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonal, cooling to below normal later in the week.

The trough is too far north to produce strong winds, expect speeds of 20-30 mph from the west during the afternoon, with higher speeds in mountainous areas.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the Sacramento Mountains. Blowing dust may occur along the I-10 corridor, with minor reductions in visibility.

Winds will subside tonight as the surface low moves eastward.

