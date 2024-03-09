Chilly conditions bring rain and snow to the region

Happy Saturday! An upper-level trough maintains its influence over the area, bringing unseasonably cool temperatures and breezy conditions this morning.

A modified Canadian air mass has slipped in from the east, contributing to the cool weather.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly affecting the Gila region, with the potential for some light snow in the Sacs.

On Tuesday, temperatures gradually warmed to above-normal levels.

Breezy conditions typical of spring are anticipated each afternoon.