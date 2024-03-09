Skip to Content
Weather

Chilly conditions bring rain and snow to the region

By
Published 5:29 AM

Happy Saturday! An upper-level trough maintains its influence over the area, bringing unseasonably cool temperatures and breezy conditions this morning.

A modified Canadian air mass has slipped in from the east, contributing to the cool weather.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly affecting the Gila region, with the potential for some light snow in the Sacs.

On Tuesday, temperatures gradually warmed to above-normal levels.

Breezy conditions typical of spring are anticipated each afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content