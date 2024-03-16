Lingering showers and breezy conditions ahead

Happy Saturday! A calm start to the weekend awaits, with residual lowland rain and mountain snow showers accompanied by gentle afternoon breezes.

Sunday brings slightly improved precipitation chances, with even better prospects for Monday.

Late Sunday night into Monday, a backdoor cold front will sweep through the region, leading to breezy winds across the lowlands and west slopes Monday afternoon.

Expect low-end breezes from Tuesday through Friday. Although precipitation chances persist until Thursday, the area is forecasted to dry out thereafter.