ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds and cold front
El Paso's Westside wakes up to low visibility and blowing dust, with winds already reaching 30 mph.
As an upper-level disturbance moves in, winds strengthen, prompting a Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning for much of the area.
Forecasters predict peak gusts between 10 am and 4 pm, possibly reaching up to 70 mph.
Blowing dust and cooler temperatures accompany a cold front, bringing snow to the mountains and rain to the lowlands.
Winds calm by midnight, with lingering showers and cooler temperatures expected Monday morning.