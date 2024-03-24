Skip to Content
El Pasoans face strong winds in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With reports of winds of 60-70 miles per hour, El Pasoans in the Borderland exercised caution with the dangers caused by strong winds.

ABC-7 spoke with the National Weather Service who said they received reports of downed power lines and trees that caused damages.

Dave Hefner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that serious damage usually comes with winds of 70-80 miles per hour. However, winds of 60-70 miles per hour are capable of blowing loose objects like garbage cans and lawn furniture if not secured properly.

“As far as out on the road, just realize, especially if you're in a crosswind situation, cars may be swerving out of their lane, being blown out of their lane. So be prepared for that," said Hefner regarding safety hazards that may arise for vehicles on the road.

