Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now, windy Easter Sunday

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:10 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert not for today but for your Easter Sunday. Sadly winds are looking to crank up with blowing dust and sand in time for your outdoor celebrations.

For now, your Wednesday is looking quiet and dry. We can expect some breezy conditions as well as a warming trend to kick off. Highs across the region are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s, with lows expected in the mid 40s today.

Thursday we will warm further.

Winds will also gradually pick up in time for your Easter Sunday. Early models estimate wind gusts could reach 40-45 MPH. With this we could see some blowing dust and sand.

Plan according for your Easter egg hunts and barbeques!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content