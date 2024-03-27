ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now, windy Easter Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert not for today but for your Easter Sunday. Sadly winds are looking to crank up with blowing dust and sand in time for your outdoor celebrations.

For now, your Wednesday is looking quiet and dry. We can expect some breezy conditions as well as a warming trend to kick off. Highs across the region are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s, with lows expected in the mid 40s today.

Thursday we will warm further.

Winds will also gradually pick up in time for your Easter Sunday. Early models estimate wind gusts could reach 40-45 MPH. With this we could see some blowing dust and sand.

Plan according for your Easter egg hunts and barbeques!