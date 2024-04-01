ABC-7 First Alert: Winds, rain, cooler temps

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for winds, rain, and cooler temps.

A cold front will move through the region in the morning bringing scattered shower potential and cooler temps for your Monday.

We will see mostly cloudy skies during the morning as we have about a 40% chance for rain today. Likely the strongest chances for rain in the region will be before afternoon. Rain chances still exist for the evening hours but look weaker into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s which could put temperatures in the region 10-15 degrees below normal for early April.

We also have potential for strong wind gusts in the region to reach up to 40-45 mph by afternoon.