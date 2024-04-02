ABC-7 First Alert: Tuesday temps still chilly with light rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Tuesday is looking calmer. Wind gusts are weakening today but temps will still remain chilly with light rain chances.

Overall today we are looking at light breezes at most, winds are not expected to be a factor. Temperatures will still feel chilly today expecting to reach highs in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Today we are also seeing rain chances decrease but there are still light rain chances for the region. We have about a 20% chance for some scattered showers with the best chance to see rain late afternoon into early evening.

If you are heading out to the El Paso Chihuahuas game tonight carry a jacket with you it will be chilly.