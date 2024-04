Most of Friday looks nice, with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will pick up later Friday night, with gusty SW winds. The winds will get stronger early Saturday morning, with gusts around 45 mph and blowing dust and sand. Temps on Saturday will be colder with wind chills. Highs Saturday in the mid-60s.

The winds settle down Sunday with temps in the upper 60's and low 70's.