ABC-7 First Alert: Winds pick up tonight intensify for your Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for stronger winds, patchy blowing dust, and cooler temperatures set to arrive Saturday morning.

Today we will start the day off comfortable with the warm temperatures sticking around. We are expecting to see 80s throughout the region.

We will see some breezy conditions by mid afternoon those breezes will develop into light winds this evening.

The real impact however comes over night. Saturday morning the winds will intensify with potential to see peak wind gusts reaching 45-50 mph. The strong winds will be accompanied by a cold font. This front will drop your high for tomorrow close to 20 degrees expecting to reach a high in the 60s. Patchy blowing dust will also stick around for your Saturday.