ABC-7 First Alert: Warm Friday, windy Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds expected Monday.

Friday we will remain mostly comfortable as we continue warming. Throughout the region we are anticipating seeing high reach the upper 80s. There is potential however that we could reach 90 degrees. If we do so, this will meet a daily record as well as be our first 90 degree temp for the year.

Other than warm temps we are looking at breezy to low end windy conditions develop tonight. This will stay the case throughout the weekend. The winds will be on the lighter side at most throughout the weekend with The strong winds don't approach until Monday.

Right now our models suggest wind gusts could reach 55-60 MPH on Monday with blowing dust and sand.