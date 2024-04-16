ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm, dry and breezy Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is looking calm and quiet for your Tuesday.

Today we are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert. The Red Flag warning and the High Wind Advisory we were under yesterday has expired as well.

Weather for your Tuesday is looking calm, dry, and breezy. Peak wind gusts yesterday reached 72 MPH in NE El Paso, for comparison today our peak gust is expected to reach 25 MPH, quite the difference.

Overall we will see a light breeze at most with dry conditions. Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees cooler today then yesterday as a result of the storm system that swept in. Still, temps will be comfortable looking to reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the region.