Spring weather outlook: Cooler start

Happy Sunday! Today, cooler conditions are in store as somewhat moist east flow persists behind a backdoor front.

This setup brings a touch of relief from the recent warmth.

As we move into the week, expect a return to more typical springtime weather.

Warmer temperatures will prevail alongside dry air, setting the stage for pleasant outdoor activities.

However, as the week progresses, winds are forecasted to pick up, increasing fire danger across the region.

It's essential to stay vigilant and mindful of fire safety precautions during this period of elevated risk.