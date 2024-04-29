ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, calm, dry weather day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We are kicking off the work week with comfortable weather conditions. Looking at fair, dry, and breezy patterns.

Today will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Temperatures will be comfortable reaching the mid 80s across the region. Temperatures will continue warming day by day till about mid week with temperatures climbing to high 80s and potentially low 90s. Come Thursday a light cold front will move in and drop temperatures slightly.

At most we will see light breezes today.

Skies will be mostly clear and sunny!