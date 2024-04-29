Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, calm, dry weather day

By
Updated
today at 7:32 AM
Published 5:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --We are kicking off the work week with comfortable weather conditions. Looking at fair, dry, and breezy patterns.

Today will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Temperatures will be comfortable reaching the mid 80s across the region. Temperatures will continue warming day by day till about mid week with temperatures climbing to high 80s and potentially low 90s. Come Thursday a light cold front will move in and drop temperatures slightly.

At most we will see light breezes today.

Skies will be mostly clear and sunny!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content