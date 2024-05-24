ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Friday, Stronger winds Saturday

EL PASO , Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the strong winds expected this Saturday.

For your Friday we remain warm, dry, and breezy to windy into the weekend. We are expecting to see temps reach 90s across the region. Winds today are expected to reach 35 MPH.

Saturday we will see the strongest winds this week with gusts expected to peak at 45 MPH. Going into Saturday we will be under a Red Flag Warning.