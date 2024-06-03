ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot Monday; triple digit work-week ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we kick off another hot work week with temperatures getting hotter and hotter day by day this week.

Monday will be mostly calm and quiet. We are looking dry and looking at breezy patterns with gusts reaching 25 MPH. The greatest concern today and into the next couple of days will be the heat.

Today we will see temperatures reach the upper 90s to low 100s across the region. Las Cruces is looking to reach 95 and El Paso looking to reach 100. Temperatures will keep climbing day by day with Wednesday and Thursday expecting to be the hottest days this work week.

Rain chances also enter our forecast on Thursday.

Make sure to carry water with you this week and take breaks indoors to beat the heat.