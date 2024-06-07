Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot Friday with rain chances

today at 6:43 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today we still remain dangerously hot throughout the region. We also add some rain chances into our forecast.

No surprise your Friday is looking hot. Expecting to reach the low 100s throughout the region. El Paso is expected to reach 106. Las Cruces 105.

We do have about a 20-30% rain chance for your Friday. Rain chances linger into your weekend.

We are looking at mild breezes for the most part however winds are expected to pick up accompanying any storms that move through.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

