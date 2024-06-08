Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Triple-digit heat continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the heat; expect triple digits both in Las Cruces and El Paso.

Modest low-level moisture combined with southerly airflow aloft will sustain isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, repeating on Sunday.

The primary concern with these storms is strong winds.

After Sunday, high pressure will dominate the Desert Southwest, ceasing any showers and leading to dangerously hot temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday.

