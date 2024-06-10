ABC-7 First Alert: Prepare for sweltering conditions ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We've issued another ABC-7 First Alert due to the heat, specifically for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Expect temperatures to range from 105 to 109 degrees.

While today offers a slight break from the triple-digit highs, with temperatures hovering around the high 90s, the heat will ramp up again soon.

Triple-digit temperatures will become a daily occurrence across the lowlands, with warmer than normal conditions extending into the mountains.

Although a few spotty thunderstorms may develop over the Sacramento Mountains during the afternoons, most other areas will remain dry.

Additionally, fire weather concerns will increase across western areas later in the week as winds pick up in that region.