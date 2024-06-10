ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slight dip in temps; record-breaking heat on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday we are looking to potentially see a break from the triple digits but temps will start quickly warming to record- breaking highs.

Today temperatures in El Paso are expected to reach a high of 98 with 97 your expected high in Las Cruces.

Rain chances don't look good for the El Paso area today but areas North and East of Las Cruces have the best chance of seeing some rain today.

Record breaking heat looks to reach the Borderland come Thursday when we could reach 109-110.