ABC-7 First Alert extended: Dangerous heat levels forecasted until sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 extends the First Alert due to soaring temperatures, warning of dangerous heat levels spanning from Wednesday through Sunday, ranging anywhere from 105 to 109 degrees.

Today, both El Paso and Las Cruces are bracing for triple-digit highs.

Anticipate consecutive days of scorching heat, with no break in sight.

While there's a possibility of afternoon showers or storms over the Sacramento mountains, dry conditions will persist elsewhere.

Stay informed and stay safe as we navigate through this heatwave.

