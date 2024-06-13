Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot Thursday, record breaking potential heat

today at 7:11 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  Hot! Hot! Hot! Thursday temperatures are cranking up even further! We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the dangerous heat potentially record-breaking heat.

Today temperatures throughout the region are expected to reach the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 109, Las Cruces 108.

Dangerous temperatures will stick around into the next 7-days.

Drink you water and try to stay cool!

Click here for a list of available cooling centers in El Paso and here for a list of available cooling centers in Las Cruces.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

