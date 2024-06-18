ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry Tuesday, Ruidoso fire conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – No surprise we are in for another hot day as we are dry and awaiting moisture.

For your Tuesday we are looking at reaching highs in the upper 90s to the low 100s across the region. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 102 and Las Cruces a high of 99.

Today we are also staying dry with no significant winds expected.

Tomorrow we will see some moisture push into the region with that our rain chances will go up heading into the weekend.

Added moisture is needed in the region given extreme drought conditions as well as ongoing fires in Ruidoso.

Currently Salt Fire is burning south of Ruidoso at 4,876 acres and South Fork Fire is burning at 13,921 west of Ruidoso. So far winds are looking mild in a breezy patterns and relative humidity is climbing near 20%. Winds and humidity are important when it comes to fire spread we want winds to stay down and relative humidity to go up.

We will see winds pick up on Wednesday in the Ruidoso area but we will also see a shift in wind direction which is favorable because moisture will be brought into the area with increased rain chances pushing into the region.