ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances, heat, and wind advisory for Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat but we are also looking at some stronger winds accompanying storm systems moving into the region.

We enter a very active weather pattern for your Wednesday starting with a heat advisory in effect. We are still looking at a hot day with highs looking to reach the triple digits. El Paso is expected to reach 103, Las Cruces 102.

We are also under a Wind Advisory as winds are expected to go up accompanying storms headed our way. Winds could gust up 45 MPH.

Rain chances are elevated today looking to impact the mid afternoon into early evening. Rain chances are at 30-40% locally. Hudspeth and Eastern Otero Counties are looking to have the best chance for rain. As well as area mountains. This includes the area in Ruidoso being impacted by wildfires.

Currently Salt Fire is burning at 5,557 acres and South Fork Fire at 15,276 this morning.

Winds are expected to go up to 35 MPH in the Ruidoso region which is not good for the fires however we are looking at moisture in the Ruidoso area which can help dry relative humidity levels in the area.