ABC-7 First Alert: Heat climbs Tuesday, rain chances pick up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today temperatures are climbing and rain chances are going up.

A heat advisory has been extended. It is now in effect today into your Thursday morning morning at 6:00 am.

Today temps across the region are expected to be in the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 108, Las Cruces 103.

Rain chances also continue to climb locally as well as in the Ruidoso area.

As of last update Salt Fire is burning at 7,947 acres at 38% containment and South Fork Fire at 17,551 at 54% contained this morning.