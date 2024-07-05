Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Sunday set to sizzle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First Alert warns of dangerous heat expected on Sunday.

Thunderstorm chances are limited today mainly to areas east of the Continental Divide but are expected to expand area-wide by Saturday.

Sunday is predicted to remain dry and exceptionally hot, with temperatures nearing or exceeding normal levels.

Monday will see a return to the typical pattern of scattered mountain and isolated to widely scattered lowland thunderstorms, providing some relief from the weekend's intense heat.

