ABC-7 First Alert: Stormy weather ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, expect active weather with strong thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

These storms may bring hail, strong winds, blowing dust, and heavy rain, especially in the mountain areas where flooding is possible.

Widespread storms are also forecasted for Thursday.

A drier pattern will reduce rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

However, moisture is expected to return next week, increasing the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms.