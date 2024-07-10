Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Stormy weather ahead

By
New
Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, expect active weather with strong thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

These storms may bring hail, strong winds, blowing dust, and heavy rain, especially in the mountain areas where flooding is possible.

Widespread storms are also forecasted for Thursday.

A drier pattern will reduce rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

However, moisture is expected to return next week, increasing the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content