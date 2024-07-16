Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple digit Tuesday, rain chances begin to climb

By
Updated
today at 6:51 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are looking at triple digit temps for your Tuesday, with rain chances beginning to climb strengthening in time for the latter half of the week.

Today will be similar to Monday's weather patterns mostly calm with mild breezes and slim rain chances.

Today we will feel the heat seeing temperatures climb throughout the region to the low 100s. El Paso is looking to reach 103, Las Cruces 100.

Rain chances continue to climb into Wednesday with best chance for rain looking to be this weekend.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

