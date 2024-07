Temps will once again be in the triple digits on Wednesday. Storm chances will likely be best in our northern counties but gradually drift to the south, and southwest late Wednesday night through the weekend. As moisture gradually builds, temperatures will gradually cool to the mid 90s.

