Lots of moisture is available for any storms that develop for the weekend and early next week. Storms will develop to the north and over the mountains and move south. Not everyone will see rain but those storms that pop up will be very efficient rain producers along with sending out gusty outflow winds. Temps will continue to stay below average for this time of year - highs in the mid 90s.

