ABC-7 First Alert continues – Some storms are possible, in isolated spots, tonight

Storms dumped heavy rain across parts of Las Cruces and El Paso early this morning. Most locations picked up anywhere from .25 - 1" of rainfall. Where you see the darker greens and yellows that is where the heaviest rainfall occurred. There is still plenty of moisture in the atmosphere so the isolated storm chances continue for tonight.

Storm chances will be reduced to around 20% each day for the next several days. Temps will climb to the mid and upper 90's.