Warmth builds with spotty storms ahead

Published 5:45 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Today, El Paso is set to reach a high of 98 degrees, while Las Cruces will see temperatures peaking at 95.

The weather pattern for the rest of the week indicates a higher chance of storms concentrated in western regions, potentially bringing heavy rainfall.

Apart from the Sacramento Mountains, areas to the east of the Rio Grande can expect mostly dry conditions through next week.

Temperatures will rise close to seasonal norms today before edging slightly above average in the coming days.

