ABC-7 First Alert: Ozone and smoke are making our skies hazy again
Air flowing around the fires in the Pacific Northwest and West Coast continues to send smoke across our area and a good portion of the country. This smoke, along with elevated ozone levels, is causing unhealthy air. Those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors tonight and again tomorrow.
Temperatures will stay hot and get hotter for the next week ahead. Shower and storm chances will be on the increase each afternoon and night.