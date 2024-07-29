ABC-7 First Alert: Mucky, muggy, Monday

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick off the work week with an ABC-7 First Alert in effect for the poor air quality.

An air quality alert is in effect from 8 AM- 9 PM. This is once again because of smoke pushing into the region as a result of ongoing wildfires.

We are also looking at the heat as we kick off this week. We are looking at region the triples throughout the region. El Paso is looking tor reach 103 with 99 in Las Cruces.

Rain chances are sticking around today as well with a 20% chance for rain into Monday evening.

