 ABC-7 First Alert: Air Quality Alert in effect

Published 3:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert due to the Air Quality Alert in effect until 8 p.m. today.

Expect high temperatures in the high 90s, with conditions continuing to run above average.

A drier air mass will limit thunderstorm chances starting tomorrow, though there is a 10 percent chance of isolated storms.

With rising temperatures, reaching above 100 degrees by Friday, limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated.

Some areas, including the El Paso metro, are likely to hit Heat Advisory levels.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

