Daily showers and thunderstorms possible; Chances may decrease next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our temperatures are running close to average for August, with El Paso at 93 degrees and Las Cruces at 88 degrees.

Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue, although the chances of rain will decrease next week.

The main monsoonal flow is centered over New Mexico and far West Texas, with a subtropical ridge positioned well to the east.

A closed low over central Texas is helping to steer the monsoonal plume but has little direct impact on our local weather.

Convection is currently active in the mountains and eastern lowlands, and there’s a low chance of additional rain across various areas over the next 12 hours.