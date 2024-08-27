Skip to Content
Weather

Daily showers and thunderstorms possible; Chances may decrease next week

By
New
Published 2:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our temperatures are running close to average for August, with El Paso at 93 degrees and Las Cruces at 88 degrees.

Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue, although the chances of rain will decrease next week.

The main monsoonal flow is centered over New Mexico and far West Texas, with a subtropical ridge positioned well to the east.

A closed low over central Texas is helping to steer the monsoonal plume but has little direct impact on our local weather.

Convection is currently active in the mountains and eastern lowlands, and there’s a low chance of additional rain across various areas over the next 12 hours.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content