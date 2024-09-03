ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool Tuesday, drier conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday we are still sticking cool but ushering in some drier conditions.

We are still sticking below average. Temperatures are expected in the 80s across the region. El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to reach 83.

While temperatures are still leaning cool below average they are expected to shift in the coming days. We will start to trend warmer with temps looking to climb to the 90s bringing us to near normal for the season.

Conditions also begin drying today after our bout of rain. Rain chance potential is looking strongest out to our east. We hang on to a 10% chance for rain.