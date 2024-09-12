Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hotter day, will triples return?

By
Updated
today at 6:50 AM
Published 5:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we will begin to wrap up our warming trend potentially seeing the return of triple digit temps.

We will see another hot day with temperatures across the region ranging in the upper 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 99 if we do so we could break a daily heat record set at 98 there is also potential that we could surpass the expected temp and reach the triple digits. Las Cruces is expected to reach 96.

The warming trend will slowly fizzle out over the next few days as temperatures steadily begin to drop.

Slight rain chances will pick up over the weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content