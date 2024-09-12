ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hotter day, will triples return?

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today we will begin to wrap up our warming trend potentially seeing the return of triple digit temps.

We will see another hot day with temperatures across the region ranging in the upper 90s. El Paso is expected to reach 99 if we do so we could break a daily heat record set at 98 there is also potential that we could surpass the expected temp and reach the triple digits. Las Cruces is expected to reach 96.

The warming trend will slowly fizzle out over the next few days as temperatures steadily begin to drop.

Slight rain chances will pick up over the weekend.