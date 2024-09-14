Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Possible showers and storms for the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tropical moisture will move into the Borderland through Monday, bringing possible scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Despite this, temperatures will remain significantly above average.

Drier conditions are expected from Tuesday onward, with mostly clear skies and more seasonal temperatures.

Satellite imagery early Saturday shows moisture from Tropical Storm Ileana affecting the region, leading to possible isolated showers.

Although the main moisture will stay south, some mid- and high-level moisture will linger, causing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in Hudspeth, Otero, and Hidalgo Counties.

