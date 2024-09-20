ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Slight rain chance, still above average

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy Friday! Today we are looking at some slight rain chances in our forecast and we are still hanging on to the heat with above average temps!

We are adding some light rain chances in our forecast picking up mid afternoon into early evening. Rain chances are on the slim side at 10% reaching 20% at most.

We will see some light breezy patterns today with warm temps. Temps will remain above average El Paso is looking to reach 96, Las Cruces 92. Temps will trend a little cooler for your weekend.